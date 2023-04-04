Kano police arrests 20-yr-old man for strangling pregnant girlfriend

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a young man alongside an accomplice for allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her corpse by the roadside.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspect, Philibus Ibrahim, 20, of Unguwar Korau Quarters, Tudun Wada Local Government as well as his 25-year-old friend, Gabriel Bila, also of the same address, were arrested over the alleged killing of a pregnant girl, Theresa Yakubu, also 20, in Anadariya village, Bebeji Local Government Area.

The police spokesman said the arrest was made after a report was received that a body of a lady was discovered by a roadside at Anadariya village in Bebeji on March 28.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, instructed a team of detectives led by SP Tanimu Wada, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bebeji Division to proceed to the scene,” Kiyawa said.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene and moved the body to Tiga General Hospital where a medical Doctor confirmed her dead.



“Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Theresa Yakubu, a 20-year-old with a two-month-old pregnancy. She was from Anadariya village in Bebeji local government area.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of her 20-year-old boyfriend, one Philibus Ibrahim of Unguwar Korau Quarters, Tudun Wada Local Government as well as his 25-year-old friend, Gabriel Bila, also of the same address.

“On investigation, Philibus confessed that he impregnated the girlfriend two months ago, and all efforts to abort the pregnancy proved abortive.

“He then conspired with his friend and took her to a bush, the friend held her hands and Philibus used her head tie and strangled her to death”, Kiyawa disclosed.

The police image maker said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section for discreet investigation, stressing that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

