Police foils attack on Anambra police station

Police operatives on Friday foiled an attack on the Uli divisional police headquarters in Anambra State.

The heavily-armed gunmen stormed the police station early on Friday but were repelled by the operatives who engaged them in a gun duel.

The police operatives’ superior firepower forced the hoodlums to abandon their Lexus 330 saloon car and scampered in different directions.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, commended the gallant operatives and assured the people of the state of the Force readiness to protect them.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, today, 11/2/2022, assured the residents of Anambra State that the command is firm and ready to enhance public safety and peace in the state.

“The CP made this remark today as he cheered the gallantry of the command’s operatives as they successfully repelled an attack at Uli Police Divisional Headquarters.

“Due to the superior fire of the police operatives, the attackers abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Lexus 330, black in colour and fled the scene. The station is in good condition and no personnel or arms were lost.

“Meanwhile, the area has since been reinforced by the operatives of the command and operations are ongoing.”

