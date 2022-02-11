Navy destroys six kidnappers’ camp in Cross River

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed at least six camps used by kidnap gangs in Cross River State and recovered various weapons.

The former Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Commodore Chiedozie Okehie, disclosed this during a handover ceremony on Friday in Calabar.

He said the troops rescued abducted victims during the operation.

Okehie warned criminals in the state, especially those operating on the waterways to desist from the act, adding that the Navy would deal ruthlessly with anyone perpetrating any form of criminality in the state.

He said: “In this regard, NNSV as one of the Type A Operations Base played a critical role in ensuring sustained presence and ensuring credible deterrence within its designated Maritime Area of Operations.

“In addition, the base conducted kinetic operations involving several clearance operations against sea robbers, kidnappers and militants.

“In this regard, it is worthy of note that the base destroyed six camps which led to the release of some kidnapped victims, recovery of weapons and other valuable items.

“Furthermore, the base made significant efforts in curbing smuggling and illegal bunkering activities.”

