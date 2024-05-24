‘How I got APC presidential ticket for South-West,’ says Omisore

The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, on Friday explained how he ensured the South-West secured the party’s presidential ticket in 2022.

The former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, supported the former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to pick the party’s ticket in the build-up to the primary election held in June 2022.

However, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his colleagues in the North prevailed on the APC presidential aspirants from the region to step down for their southern counterparts as part of an agreement on a power shift to the south.

The development paved the way for President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential primary held at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Adamu and Omisore resigned from their positions last year.

The former secretary, who featured in a Channels Television programme, said he outsmarted all those pushing for a presidential candidate from their zones.

He said: “In politics, everybody has their mindsets. We came from different zones to the NWC that time, representing different interests.

“I was the most senior member of the party in the South-West and my mandate was to deliver the South-West for the presidency.

“Somebody from South-South too, his own mandate was to deliver south for the presidency. I want to assume so.

“So, my own way was to get to my destination which I have gotten to today. The way and manner I did my journey is between me and God.

“I can’t castigate anybody who tried to be smart but if you want to be smart and I outsmarted you, to God be the glory. But the point is that my mission was to deliver the South-West presidency which we are today.”

