‘Adamu is a Muslim, Omisore a divisive factor, they have to go,’ APC Vice Chairman calls for special nat’l convention

Salihu Lukman, the National Vice Chairman for the North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has demanded a special national convention at which the party’s new national leadership would be chosen.

In a statement released on Friday, Lukman also demanded the resignations of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He emphasized that, in the event that the party’s National Chairman also happens to be a Muslim, it will be crucial to take all necessary measures to effect a leadership change, allowing a new National Chairman who is a Christian to take charge.

According to Lukman, one benefit of this is that the National Chairman position may stay in North-Central.

It should not be difficult to persuade Adamu to step down as National Chairman so that a new APC National Chairman who is a Christian can take the helm, according to him.

Lukman further noted that the current National Chairman has done an excellent job of managing a successful campaign to win the 2023 election despite all the difficulties that came with it.

The president-elect, who is from the party, Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima are both Muslims, a situation that had caused serious issues during the campaign period as many Nigerians kicked against it.

“For that to happen, it may require an Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from the North-East,” he said.

In addition to replacing the National Chairman, he emphasized that the matter of the party’s National Secretary also needed to be taken into consideration because Osun State has grown more polarized over him.

The party chieftain claimed that rather than serving as a unifying factor for the party leadership in Osun State, Omisore is more of a divisive factor.

This may have contributed to APC’s loss of the governorship election in 2022 to a political mediocre whose only apparent political qualification is a comic dancing ability, Lukman said.

