BAUCHI 2023: APC, PDP trade words over alleged plot to assassinate opposition guber candidate, Abubakar

A new twist has been added to the political tension between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in opposition in Bauchi state and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

After trading blames over the clash between supporters of the two parties on Wednesday leading to the death of one person and injuries to 15 others, both political parties in the state are again at each others’ necks.

This time, the issue is over allegations that high profile politicians in the ruling PDP in the state are plotting to assassinate the APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar (retired).

The APC made the allegation through its Director, Media and Publicity of the Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Salisu Ahmed Barau during a press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi.

He alleged that, “AIr Marshal Saddique Abubakar’s convoy was attacked last night (March 8,2023) by armed thugs in Duguri, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir’s town during which three persons in our team were shot and wounded.”

According to him, “This is not the first time that our candidate came under gun attacks by hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the PDP Government in Bauchi State.”

Barau said that, “For instance, last month , two similar attempts were made on the life of the Air Marshal at Akuyam, the home village of PDP State Chairman when the APC visited the area on campaign”

Salisu Barau also alleged that the governor had at different fora, openly made public outbursts “that he was going to show his true colour to the APC leaders who are plotting his defeat, including those in Abuja.”

The Director Media further claimed that the governor’s utterances were “clear manifestation of their negative plans against the APC candidate”

He accused the governor of inciting youths with his public addresses which were heard in most of his campaign tours, “notably at Dass where he publicly charged the supporters to be violent against whosoever constitutes a threat to his re-election bid”

Salisu Barau also accused the PDP government of resorting to dirty politics because “their time is off owing to unfulfilled promises and apparent failure of Governor Bala Mohammed in nearly four years.”

Barau stressed that, “We wish to use this opportunity to tell the world that we are aware the PDP government’s nefarious activities and desperation to cling to power at all costs by inducing electoral officers, manipulations and violence, which we are ever ready to resist without apology.”

Reacting to the allegation, PDP campaign council described it as spurious, unfortunate, unfounded, unsubstantiated and baseless, a party crying Wolf where there is none.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Council, Yayanuwa Zainabari who spoke to Our Correspondent on phone said that the APC was fond of raising unnecessary alarm in order to attract the sympathy of the general public having failed.

According to him, “The PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Sen Bala Mohammed traversed all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State on campaign tour, throughout the tour, not a goat was killed not to talk of human beings.”

Yayanuwa Zainabari added that, “In just a few places the APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Saddique Abubakar went to, five people have been killed by their thugs. Who is trying to kill who now? We are a peaceful people and we want peace in Bauchi state.”

He stressed that the PDP was ready for the election anytime and it would defeat the APC no matter the number of people it will bring to campaign for it because, “the people of Bauchi State know what they want, the PDP has delivered on its mandate.”

By Yemi Kanji

