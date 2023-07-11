‘A loose canon, black sheep,‘ Omisore blasts Lukman as APC crisis deepens

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on Tuesday took a swipe at the party’s National Vice Chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, over the current crisis in the party.

Lukman had been at loggerheads with the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and Omisore over the management of the party’s affairs.

He accused the duo of running a two-man show and mismanaging the party’s funds.

The APC chieftain dared Adamu and Omisore to expel or suspend him for exposing the wrongdoings in the party.

However, Omisore, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described Lukman as a loose canon and the “black sheep” of the party.

The national secretary also labeled Lukman as a gaslighter who likes to cry wolf where there was none.

Omsore said: none. “What else do you want us to do to him – beat or kill him? When you listen to people like Lukman, you won’t know what is happening. This is your Lukman that doesn’t attend meetings. He is acting like a loose Canon.

“The NWC members are 25 and only one person, Lukman, has written so many letters, which bothered on ignorance on his part. About two months ago, he came to apologise and held a press conference to say he wasn’t well informed about what he did. All he said were things done within the party. He never attends party meetings,

“We are not aware of any plot to remove Abdullahi Adamu as APC chairman. But know that they are cowards too. There are cowards everywhere. So it is not impossible. But the point is that out of 25 members of the NWC, only one person is the ‘black sheep.’

“He is just used to doing the rantings. There is nothing special about it. This was somebody who came to apologise openly at a press conference. How can you take someone like that seriously?”

