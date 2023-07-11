APC opens defence in Rhodes-Vivour’s petition against Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday presented its first witness in the petition filed by the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour is challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

APC is joined in the petition as a respondent.

The other respondents in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

A chieftain of APC in Lagos State, Mr. Fouad Oki, testified for the party on Tuesday.

He was led in evidence by the party’s counsel, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

The witness tendered a downloaded document issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, formatting the process for renunciation of Nigerian citizenship which can only be approved by the president of the country.

Oki also tendered a newspaper publication, a series of tweets and a YouTube video downloaded in a flash drive allegedly showing LP supporters threatening to use dogs to chase out APC supporters from polling units on election day.

Rhodes-Vivour’s counsel, Mr. ldowu Benson, however, objected to the admissibility of the electronic documents as exhibits.

Benson said that he would state his reasons for objection in his final address.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice Arum Ashom provisionally admitted the documents in evidence.

The witness, who was cross-examined by Bode Olanipekun, counsel for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, said he was the Director-General of APC Campaigns for the 2023 General Elections in Lagos State.

He added that he had never been a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or LP.

