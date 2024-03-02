Ex-APC vice chairman, Lukman alleges Tinubu managing govt affairs like a dictator

A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been managing the country’s affairs like a military dictator.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the outspoken APC chieftain lamented that the level of poverty, insecurity, hunger, and high cost of goods and services in the country showed that APC and its leaders had shortchanged Nigerians.

He warned that the current security and socio-economic challenges in the country would work against Tinubu’s second-term bid if not quickly addressed.

Lukman pointed out that former President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu had rubbished the essence of the 2013 merger that produced APC and the party’s manifesto by inflicting pains on Nigerians.

The former APC vice chairman has been critical of the party’s handling of the country’s affairs in the last few years.

He was also condemned the lack of internal democracy in the party and resigned from the National Working Committee (NWC) last year to protest the appointment of the former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as national chairman.

He said: “What Nigerians are having today wasn’t what was promised at all. The most disturbing reality is that the current economic hardship was produced during the first term of President Asiwaju Tinubu, with no end in sight. Does it then mean that President Asiwaju Tinubu is not interested in a second term? Certainly not.

“If he is interested in a second term, why is he managing affairs of government like a military dictator, shutting down the structures of the party, and talking down to citizens like a philosopher king who has absolute knowledge of what will produce possible happiness for citizens?

“Unless the objective is to secure a second term by other means and not votes of the electorate, there cannot be any logical reasoning. Could that be the reason for the newfound love with some identified political mercenaries who were strongly opposed to the election of President Asiwaju Tinubu? How successful could they be?”

