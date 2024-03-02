Accord Party urges Tinubu to proclaim state of emergency on food, insecurity

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by the Accord Party (AP) to move quickly to address the nation’s economic difficulties.

Nigerians are hungry and in need of palliatives to lessen their pain, according to a statement released on Friday by Maxwell Mgbudem, national head of the Accord Party.

He pleaded with Tinubu to issue a state of emergency due to the nation’s significant food insecurity and food item shortages.

“Millions of citizens are disillusioned wondering where the next meal will come from due to the extreme economic hardship occasioned by the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy, liberalisation and floating of the exchange rate that led to the crash of the naira and unprecedented inflation across the country,” the statement reads.

“Today, Nigerians are on the streets protesting against high cost of food as obtainable in 1984 when there was scarcity of essential commodities during the General Muhammadu Buhari military regime.

“Accord feels the grief of Nigerians in this difficult time and urges President Tinubu to release adequate grains he promised to meet the needs of fellow compatriots bearing in mind Section 14 (2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Read Also: TUC backs NLC in response to Tinubu, says labour has ‘right to protest’

“It is obvious that the economic hardship is responsible for the spike in crimes and insecurity in the country, particularly terrorism, insurgency, banditry, armed robbery, and kidnapping for ransom.”

The statement further noted that, “Accord demands a state of emergency on high rate of food items and insecurity in the country.

“The federal government should act fast and save citizens from hunger and guarantee their safety by tackling food crisis and insecurity head-on.

“Accord will continue to champion the cause of the masses as a major stakeholder in the democratic process. The electorate voted for change and a better life, not hunger and carnage.

“It is time to salvage our dear nation and redirect the ship of the state from its perilous course.

“It is time to stop the awkward baby steps and ill-conceived policies and actions that have impoverished the populace and take giant steps to economic recovery, delivery of dividends of democracy, political stability and technological advancement that will lead Nigerians to the Promised Land of abundance, unity and patriotism.

“We are all in it together to make Nigeria great again as the foremost arsenal of democracy in Africa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now