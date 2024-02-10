Accord party gets new national caretaker committee

The Accord party has elected Mr. Maxwell Mgbudem as the chairman of its national caretaker committee for the next six months.

Mgbudem was elected at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Friday night in Abuja.

This followed the dissolution of Mohammed Nalado-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Other members of the new caretaker committee include Adebukola Ajaja as National Secretary, and Yusuf Saulawa the National Treasurer.

Also elected were Hassan Bello as National Financial Secretary, Ibe ThankGod as National Oganising Secretary, Omoregie Solomon as National Publicity Secretary, and Garba Mohammed as National Auditor.

In his acceptance remarks, Mgbudem described his emergence as a bold struggle towards liberating the party.

He promised to work with everyone to reposition the party and the development of Nigeria.



READ ALSO: Gov Makinde tears Oyo Accord Party apart

He said: “A political party is the foundation for the nation’s democracy. Once you get it right the nation will be better for it.

“Get the leadership of political parties right, get their managers to obey the rule of law and it will spread to the larger society.

“When we have men and women that are conscious of the provisions of the constitution, desirous of making the political party work and for the rule of law to prevail, it will help the society.

“Through the men of integrity and capacity so elected, we will be at the helm of affairs of the society.

“The problem we are having today is that a lot of party leaders have commercialized politics. But today we want to tell the world that Accord is a party desirous of building the new cradle that will help in rebuilding the nation.

“From today, the struggle has started and the work has begun. Our election is not to come and relax but to work to build a new Accord Party which will build the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now