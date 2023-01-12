Accord’s presidential candidate, Imumolen, rules out Obi’s victory in 2023 election

The Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, on Thursday, ruled out the victory of his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, in the February 25 election.

In a statement issued by his media office, Imumolen said the former Anambra State governor cannot win the much-awaited presidential election because he was in the wrong party.

The Accord Party candidate’s statement was a follow-up on his earlier comment that he would appoint some of his rivals in next month’s election into his cabinet if elected as the country’s president.

He noted that the LP has not been tested in a full-blown election, and cannot deliver the needed changes Nigeria needs because it was bewitched.

The statement read: “The reactions which have trailed my recent statements on Tinubu and Obi, good or bad, now make it imperative that I should throw more light on why I said both personalities who are also my co-aspirants in the ongoing presidential race will work with me in the task of salvaging Nigeria from the abyss of stagnation and underdevelopment if I become president.

“The statements are sincere and were not borne out of malice. As a matter of fact, my decision to pick these eminent personalities as potential members of my cabinet shows the kind of regard I have for them.

“Obi is a nice man. But he is in the wrong party. Labour Party – the party under which he (Obi) is planning to actualise his dream of becoming Nigeria’s president, if I must say, is actually a liability, not an asset. I am aware of the popularity the Labour Party has gained over the few months with some persons now regarding it as a third force despite not being truly tested in a full-blown election.

“But the truth is that the Labour Party, as presently constituted, cannot deliver the intended change that Nigeria earnestly seeks because it is bewitched! A party where a list of unexplained mysteries has been occurring unabatedly does not give any reasonable Nigerian confidence going into very important elections come this February. Now, consider these instances. A party where a woman leader was killed in Kaduna, where a senatorial candidate in Imo State has been kidnapped with no signs of his whereabouts.

“A party where a youth leader was recently indicted for creating a personal account to raise funds purportedly for Obi’s campaigns, a party where their highly respected campaign Director-General, Doyin Okupe, was jailed for money laundering offences.

“Add that to a gubernatorial candidate of the party kidnapped in Anambra State last year without a trace, and the mysterious death of the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, in 2020, and it will be clear to many that the Labour Party is not only bewitched but incapable of giving Nigeria the president of the calibre she seeks in the upcoming general elections.”

