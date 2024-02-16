APC becoming unpopular, risks rebellion from ordinary Nigerians, Lukman declares

A prominent voice within the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised concerns about the party’s diminishing popularity, attributing it to policies under President Bola Tinubu that have “inflicted more pains on Nigerians.”

Dr. Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman Northwest, issued the warning on Friday, urging the party to address mounting grievances or risk facing “rebellion.”

He further noted, “Given this reality, it is painful to admit that both the APC as a party and the government of President Asiwaju Tinubu are becoming increasingly unpopular with Nigerians.

“No one should be deceived that given the way we are becoming more and more unpopular; we are faced with the risk of rebellion by ordinary Nigerians.

“The truth is that given the fact that political opposition to APC is weak, and organisations of civil society in the country are also weak, the capacity to provide the needed leadership to the opposition against APC and President Asiwaju Tinubu may be nebulous and desperate, which could become a threat to democracy.

“To avert such danger, it is important that our leaders return to their old mode of acting as visionary politicians and initiate deeply more substantive political reforms in the country to reposition the APC and return it to its founding vision of becoming a progressive political,” he said.

Lukman’s statement underscores growing internal dissent within the ruling party, highlighting anxieties about public perception and potential electoral consequences. He argues that the APC’s “founding vision of becoming a progressive political force” must be revisited through “deeply more substantive political reforms.” This call echoes sentiments expressed by various citizens and critics who perceive a disconnect between the party’s initial promises and the current state of the nation.

However, Lukman’s suggestion of a “rebellion” remains hypothetical, requiring further analysis to assess the extent of such sentiments within the party and the likelihood of concrete action.

The APC leadership has yet to respond to Lukman’s statement. While it remains to be seen how the party will address these concerns, Lukman’s intervention highlights the complex internal dynamics within the ruling party and the potential challenges it faces in maintaining public support.

