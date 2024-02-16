Politics
Reno Omokri justifies Tinubu’s appointment of son-in-law as FHA CEO
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has justified President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of his son-in-law, Oladimeji Ojo, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).
Ojo was one of the beneficiary of the President’s approval in the reconstitution of the Executive Management teams of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
This led to some Nigerians, especially on social media, raising eyebrows over the appointment, insisting Nigeria is not a family business.
However, Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, believes there is absolutely nothing wrong with the appointment in as much as the appointee could discharge the duties assigned to him.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Ojo, a former member of the House of Representatives, is married to Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of the President.
Read also: Budget Minister, Bagudu, claims Tinubu’s policies delivering results despite resource constraints
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with President Tinubu appointing his son-in-law as the head of the Federal Housing Authority, as long as the man concerned is qualified for the job. That is not nepotism.
“President John F Kennedy appointed his brother, Robert F Kennedy, as his Attorney General and most trusted aide. President Donald Trump nominated his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a Senior Advisor to the President as well as head of the American Office of Innovation.
“Ten other American Presidents besides Trump and Kennedy have appointed family members to executive positions in the U.S. Federal Government.
“It only becomes nepotism when there is a pattern, and that pattern grants advantages to your relatives and or friends over others who are more qualified than them. A single incident does not become a pattern”, Omokri wrote on X.
