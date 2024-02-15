Business
Tinubu appoints chief executives for FHA, FCMB
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Oyetunde Ojo as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Tinubu also appointed Shehu Osidi as the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).
The president also appointed executive directors to the two organisations.
The appointments, according to Ngelale, followed President Tinubu’s reconstitution of the executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Tinubu retains Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG, appoints new head for NCDC
He added that the development was part of a holistic approach to repositioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerians.
The new executives are listed below:
FMBN:
· Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osid
· Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan
· Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu
· Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios) — Ms. Chinenye Anosike
FHA:
· Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo
· Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan
· Executive Director (Business Development) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi
· Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye
· Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...