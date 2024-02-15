Tinubu appoints chief executives for FHA, FCMB

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Oyetunde Ojo as the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Tinubu also appointed Shehu Osidi as the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The president also appointed executive directors to the two organisations.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, followed President Tinubu’s reconstitution of the executive management teams of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu retains Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG, appoints new head for NCDC

He added that the development was part of a holistic approach to repositioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerians.

The new executives are listed below:

FMBN:

· Managing Director / CEO — Mr. Shehu Usman Osid

· Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services) — Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan

· Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services) — Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdu

· Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios) — Ms. Chinenye Anosike

FHA:

· Managing Director / CEO — Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo

· Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts) — Mr. Mathias Terwase Byuan

· Executive Director (Business Development) — Mr. Umar Dankane Abdullahi

· Executive Director (Project Implementation) — Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye

· Executive Director (Estate Services) — Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now