PDP chieftain, Omokri, defends Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity credentials

Arise TV and its programme anchor, Rufai Oseni, have come under fire from Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for alleged incorrect information regarding President Bola Tinubu’s credentials.

Omokri said in a tweet on Friday, that Oseni had stated in a November 22, 2022 interview with him that Chicago State University had rejected in a subpoena that President Bola Tinubu was not a graduate of the college.

Omokri also shared the document he received on his Twitter page on Friday morning. He then challenged AriseTV and Oseni to publish the subpoena where they alleged that the University had denied President Tinubu graduated from the institution.

His tweet reads in part: “Can Mr Rufai Oseni and AriseTV now publish the so-called subpoena of which Mr Rufai Oseni claimed on AriseTV on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that Chicago State University denied Tinubu’s records?

“This is the document Chicago State University sent me after visiting them in person to investigate whether or not Bola Tinubu attended their institution. Anyone who doubts its authenticity can phone or email them on the phone numbers and email addresses provided.

“Now that Chicago State University have also deposed to an affidavit in court stating that Bola Tinubu did, in fact, attend and graduate from Chicago State University, can Mr Rufai Oseni and AriseTV now publish the so-called subpoena of which Mr Rufai Oseni claimed on AriseTV on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that Chicago State University denied Tinubu’s records? Because you cannot be broadcasting LIES to the public and calling it news! ”

