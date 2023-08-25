FEATURE: Students acquire entrepreneurship skills to ‘survive’ in schools

In Nigeria, it is evident enough that employment opportunities cannot get to every citizen in a country with a large population. Even though governments at different levels always mouth empowerment initiatives, the rate of able bodied youths able to get good jobs, or create a living for themselves is on the low side.

Empowerment is of different types; some are made independent through skills, as they have been empowered with skills sets.

A futuristic society will not neglect or underestimate its young population; the youths. The benefit of employee empowerment is to motivate a work force. To be empowered simply means to have the enablement to get things done for oneself without a second party.

Under the scorching sun, Deborah Osoki, a 400-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, from the Department of Accounting, was seen with a dozen picture frames hanging around her. It piqued the curiosity of this reporter to move closer and ask why she was carrying so many frames inside the university campus.

Deborah explained that the frames “you are seeing with me is my means of survival in Akungba-Akoko, the hosting community of Adekunle Ajasin University. Asides from my tuition fee being paid by my parents, I sort the remaining expenses myself without the help of anyone and that makes me venture into the framework. I choose framework because a lot of students do frames for different occasions.”

She continued, “I do photo frames, birthday surprises, and catering services. It’s almost two years now and it has been productive, though it’s really challenging combining academics with what I do, because both require time and you have to balance the two to meet the standard needed in academics and business”.

Entrepreneurship as a business form comes ion different ways. Students in various higher institutions of learning in the country seek out and implement ideas which serve as a means of survival for those engaging in it.

Student entrepreneurship is a process where young people/students become business minded or owners of businesses to take charge of their lives. It is important to develop health, self-control, communication skills, intellectual skills, decisions making skills, moral outlook, and life coping skills needed by youths to be empowered so they will be able to attain a goal of settingbup businesses.

Not all countries of the world are capable of providing employment opportunities for the youth to cater to and improve their standard of living, especially in a country as populated as Nigeria.

Another student entrepreneur is Odunayo George, a 400-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) who serves as a manager and a brand partner with Oriflame, but also serves as the CEO of Ohgee Beauty Empire, whose brand specializes in skin care, as well as body and face fragrance including body spray.

Odunayo explains that “every business has its task and challenges which are demanded, which involves training, practical, and also implementation. It only deals with how we both view it and most times manage it with our school activities. This is a way of survival as a student, and it reduces the burden on my parents and helps to also meet some of my needs”.

Another young entrepreneur, Olalekan Kuye, a 400-level student of Mass Communication at Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, who sells data, said his business is a year old, adding, that consistency and timeliness are key and important to keep a business moving.

“Having a good customer relationship, how you relate, and talk with them is crucial. Being online to respond to messages as soon as possible, has kept the majority of the customers. However, the challenge is, not getting a payment receipt after buying”, he narrated.

He further speaks on how to balance the business with academics, saying the trick is knowing yourself and getting to study when you can easily assimilate.

Edeth Martha, a student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said she decided to acquire a skill because skill acquisition is for a lifetime. “I chose fashion design because it’s something you can benefit from and it’s something I learned during the 9-month strike last year. It has been of assistance to me”.

Another student entrepreneur, Oluwabukola Kuteyi, runs Bee Jewelry selling jewelry of different kinds. She is a Mass Communication student of AAUA who speaks on how owning a business helps her finances by being able to attend to some basic needs without waiting for money from home except its a lump sum.

She explains that although, it is not always boom season and does not pay immediately, because sometimes there are setbacks as the customer delays payments. The business is over a year old and has been moving well with some loyal customers always patronizing her, she said.

The business needs money to run when goods are sold, new ones have to be bought to supplement and help improve the business by making different designs and kinds available to suit peoples’ different tastes and styles.

By Oluwabukola Kuteyi

