News
Enugu govt threatens to shut schools, businesses obeying sit-at-home order
The Enugu State government on Saturday threatened to shut down schools, markets, retail outlets, and hospitals that continue to obey the Monday sit-at-home in the state.
Governor Peter Mbah had during the week cancelled the sit-at-home order put in place by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East and promised to set up a task force on Monday to monitor compliance with his directive.
In a statement issued in Enugu by his media aide, Mr. Dan Neomeh, the governor urged schools, markets, and other business outlets to comply with the cancellation of the order.
He directed the people of the state to go about their normal activities every day of the week, including Mondays.
READ ALSO: Gov Mbah cancels sit-at-home in Enugu, begs Tinubu to release Kanu
The statement read: “All concerned are required to comply with government directive as adequate security measures have been taken to guarantee their safety.
“Members of the government’s task force will be moving around to monitor compliance.
“Any market, transport or other outlets that fail to open for business risks being shut immediately.”
