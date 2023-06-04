NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in Borno, Kano, 2 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recovered 390kg of illicit drugs in Kano, Kaduna, Borno, and Oyo States last week.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the substances were recovered during raids in the four states between May 30 and June 3.

He added that suspects – Ma’aruf Rabiu and Abubakar Mustapha – were arrested for being in possession of 260 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 39.4kg along the Zaria-Kano Road in Kano State on May 30.

Babafemi revealed that another suspect, Auwal Ibrahim, was nabbed with 38kg of Indian hemp along the Kaduna-Abuja Road the following day.

He said: “Also on May 31, a 35-year-old female suspect, Bilkisu Isiya, was arrested at Birnin Yero, Kaduna in possession of 5.6kg Indian hemp.

“One Abubakar Usman and Adamu Yusuf were arrested at Bargu village in Shani Local Government Area of Borno on June 3 with 165 blocks of skunk weighing 140.7kg.

“A female suspect, Hauwa Ibrahim, 25, was also nabbed in Bargu village with 6.4kg of skunk.

“Another suspect, Alhaji Abubakar, 27, was arrested at Njimtilo checkpoint, Borno, with 4,200 ampoules of Pentazocine injection and different quantities of psychotropic D5 and exol-5 tablets.

“A 30-year-old suspect, Iroko Wasiu was arrested at a drug joint at Sabo Aba-Owolowo on Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway on May 30 and 31.2kg of cannabis was recovered from him.

“Two suspects, Deji Adelabu, 35, and Mutiu Salau, 37, were nabbed on May 31 in Sabo area on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road and at Awuro Dada area in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, respectively.

“They had a combined weight of 8kg Indian hemp on them.”

