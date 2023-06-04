News
Makinde appoints new chairman for Oyo park management system
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, approved the appointment of the former secretary of the Park Management System, Oluwatomiwa Omolewa as the body’s new chairman.
The governor had last Monday dissolved the PMS disciplinary committee headed by Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan, said one Kasali Lawal was appointed as the secretary.
He added that the appointment was part of the reorganisation of the PMS initiated by the state government.
