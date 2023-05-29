Makinde dissolves Oyo park disciplinary committee

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has dissolved the Park Management System (PMS) disciplinary committee in the state.

The committee is headed by Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxillary in the state.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi, confirmed the dissolution of the committee in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

The dissolution, according to him, took immediate effect.

The statement read: “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to announce the dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee, Park Management System with immediate effect from today, Monday, 29th May 2023.”

