Gov Alia freezes Benue accounts in banks

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has frozen the government’s accounts in banks.

The governor stated this shortly after taking the oath of office at the IBB Square in Makurdi on Monday.

He warned all banks to comply with the directive immediately.

He said: “May I announce that effective immediately and until further notice, all government bank accounts in all banks are hereby frozen.

“A ‘Post No Debit’ instruction shall remain in force until all signatories are changed. Any bank that violates this instruction does so at its own risk.”

Alia took over from former governor Samuel Ortom who completed his eight-year rule in the state on Monday.

