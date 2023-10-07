Gov Alia tackles Benue PDP over claim on cattle traders’ attack

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered all criminals tormenting the residents to leave the state or risk arrest.

The governor gave the order in a statement issued on Saturday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula.

Alia also dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the killing of a Fulani man during an attack on cattle traders by criminals in the Katsina-Ala local government area of the state.

He urged the PDP to join him to bring development to the state instead of causing hatred and ethnic tensions in the state.

He warned that no criminal in Benue would escape punishment if they remained in the state.

The governor directed security agencies and traditional rulers in the area to ensure the arrest and prosecution of people behind the attack.



Alia said: “The allegation by the PDP that it was Fulani herders that were attacked and killed is patently false and a figment of its blurry imagination which is obviously a decoy to mislead the unsuspecting public.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard such blanket falsehood which is the usual antics of the PDP drawn from its familiar tone.

“It has to be clearly stated that what happened at Nyihemba was purely a criminal act and the perpetrators must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

“It is therefore mischievous for the PDP to interpret the incident as though it was an assault targeted at cattle traders.”

