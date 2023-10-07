Delta govt proposes N714bn budget for 2024

The Delta State government has earmarked the sum of N714 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

The state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, disclosed this during the 2024 budget defence meeting by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Friday in Asaba.

Ekedayen said N393 billion would be set aside for capital expenditure and N321 billion as recurrent spending.

He said the state government had stepped up its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N95 billion in 2022 to N105 billion this year.

The commissioner noted that the focus of the 2024 budget would be on quality projects that would have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the state.

He, therefore, urged MDAs to align with the policy of the state government by carefully choosing projects that could be executed and finished on time.

Ekedayen said: “We will live within our means by taking into account cost-effectiveness, efficiency, impactful delivery and I urge MDAs to present budgets aimed at advancing meaningful developments, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security (MORE) Agenda of the governor.”

