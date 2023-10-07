Police arrests 10 suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested 10 suspected kidnappers in the state.

The acting spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, stated this at a news conference on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said the suspects were arrested between September and October 3 across the state.

The spokesman added that the operatives recovered three AK47 rifles, three fabricated 10 rounds revolvers, 448 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, another cache of 15 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, and a vehicle with registration number Ebonyi HKW 578 AA in the operation.

Hassan said: “It is pertinent to note that we often have an interface with you in an effort to showcase our successes in the fight against robbery, banditry, kidnapping, and other sundry crimes.

“The accomplishments are not devoid of the assurances of our definite commitment to our statutory duty, thus we seek for a robust Police – Public partnership in the continuous fight against criminal elements as the task of securing the communities is everybody’s duty.

“The Command is not unmindful of the security challenges bedeviling the state amongst which are banditry, kidnapping, robbery, and farmers/herders skirmishes, among others.

“However, remarkable efforts were not spared in addressing the untoward situation which culminates into the relative peace currently being experienced by the law-abiding citizens in the state.”

