Delta govt shuts down SSG office, ministry over COVID-19

The Delta State government on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of the office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Ministry of Information complex over COVID-19.

The government in a statement also ordered the shutdown of the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika.

The SSG, Chief Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend.

Besides shutting down the offices and complexes headed by Ebie and Aniagwu, the state government also directed the permanent secretaries in the offices and the directors who work closely with the duo to go on self-isolation for 14 days.

