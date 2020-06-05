Delta govt appoints state’s index case as COVID-19 ambassador

The Delta State government on Friday appointed the state’s COVID-19 index case, Chief Austin Eruotor, as ambassador to champion the fight against the pandemic in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Asaba, said the youngest COVID-19 patient in the state was a two-month-old baby whose mother had also tested positive for the virus.

The forum was also attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

He, however, said the child and her mother were currently being managed at the Asaba Specialist Hospital Isolation Center.

The commissioner added that the state has recorded 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases as at Thursday.

He said: “The challenge we are facing has been that of stigmatization and we want the media to speak against this. We must understand that COVID-19 is real and we must observe all the rules.”

