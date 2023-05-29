Dokpesi’s death a huge blow to Nigeria’s media industry – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday described the death of the founder of Daar Communications Limited, owner of African Independence Television, Raymond Dokpesi, as a huge blow to the Nigerian media industry.

Dokpesi died on Monday morning at a hospital in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the president said the 71-year-old would be missed in the media space and the country as a whole.

He said: “The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

READ ALSO: Six things people may not know about the late private TV pioneer in Nigeria, Raymond Dokpesi

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.

“I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of Daar Communications and the family of the late media entrepreneur for this monumental loss.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now