Makinde suspends Oyo traditional ruler

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday approved the suspension of the traditional ruler of Ido town in Ido Local Government Area of the state, Oba Gbolagade Babalola.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, announced the suspension in a letter dated February 2, 2024 and addressed to the monarch.

He was however silent on the reasons for the monarch’s suspension.

The letter read: “I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State of Nigeria, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sub-section 1&2 of Section 26 of the Chiefs Law, Cap. 28 Vol I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000 and by virtue of all other enabling powers in that regard, has approved your suspension as the Onido of Ido in the area of authority of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.”

