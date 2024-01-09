News
Makinde approves 35% salary increase for legislative workers in Oyo
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a 35 percent salary increase for all legislative staff in the state.
The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, disclosed this during the 2024 inter-faith service for civil servants in the state on Tuesday.
He said the approvals include 35 percent of basic salary, legislative duty allowance, and 30 percent of other allowances under the Negotiated Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure.
He added that 10 percent of the annual basic salary would be reinstated as a leave bonus.
The speaker, who commended the governor for the gesture, implored him to encourage other governors to give priority to the legislative arm of government in their respective states.
Ogundoyin said: “A future increase in the 30 percent negotiated CONLESS. Our aspiration for Oyo State is to lead in the full implementation of CONLESS in Nigeria.
“We also request for the digitisation of the Assembly chamber and offices to enhance live plenaries.”
He reassured the people of Oyo State that the 10th Assembly would maintain the cordial relationship that exists between the legislature and the executive as well as the judiciary.
