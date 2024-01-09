Gunmen kill community leader in Ogun

Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a community leader in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

An eyewitness told journalists the three-man gang shot the chief in his head at close quarters.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident.Gunmen kill man, son in fresh Plateau attack

He assured the people of the area that police would fish out the assailants.

The CP said: “I have just returned from Sagamu. It is true. We are suspecting murder and we are on top of it.

“We are trying to unravel the mystery behind the death.”

