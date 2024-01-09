Rivers Assembly asks Gov Fubara to re-present 2024 budget

The Rivers House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution on the re-submission of the state’s 2024 budget and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) by Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Martin Amaewhu during the plenary held at the legislators’ quarters in Port Harcourt.

In his presentation, Amaewhu expressed concern that the House was yet to receive the budget and the MTEF from the executive.

He charged the governor to present the documents for approval in line with the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: Fubara’s loyalist, Edison Ehie, resigns as Rivers Assembly speaker

Fubara presented a 2024 budget estimate of N800 billion to a four-member House of Assembly for approval on December 13, 2023.

He signed the budget on December 14, just 24 hours after it was presented to the lawmakers.

However, under the peace accord facilitated by President Bola Tinubu, the governor was expected to re-present the budget as part of the conditions to end the political crisis in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now