Convoy attack: PDP’s Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Kogi govt of lying against SDP candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central in the last general election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that Saturday’s attack on Governor Yahaya Bello’s convoy was politically motivated.

The Kogi State government had in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, alleged that Social Democratic Party (SDP)-sponsored thugs attacked Governor Bello’s convoy and injured his security aides along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The SDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu-Ajaka, later countered the government and accused the governor of leading an attempt on his life.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who reacted to the development in a statement on Sunday in Lokoja, described the Kogi government’s claim as a smear campaign against Yakubu -Ajaka.

The PDP chieftain noted that Bello and Yakubu-Ajaka are were accusing each other of assassination attempts and demanded an investigation into the crisis before it gets out of control.



She said: “The attack was a ploy in to implicate Ajaka to be disqualified by INEC in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election.

However, Fanwo in a chat with journalists urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to give her testimony to the law enforcement agents instead of going to the media.

“If she was there when the incident happened, she should better go to the law enforcement agents and give vivid account of what exactly happened.

“But if she wasn’t there, she isn’t fair to either Bello or Ajaka by this accusation,” he stated.

