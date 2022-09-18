Metro
NDLEA arrests drug producer for distribution of illicit substance in Kano
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Ibadan-based drug producer, Qasim Ademola, for the distribution of Akuskura, a deadly psychoactive substance, in Kano State.
The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Ademola was arrested on Thursday in Kano while attempting to distribute 26,600 bottles of the new psychoactive substance.
He added that the 39-year-old was apprehended alongside three of his distributors who were on a mission to distribute the substance across Northern states.
READ ALSO: Kano has two million drug addicts, says NDLEA chief, Marwa
Babafemi said: “A notable producer of new psychoactive substance, popularly called Akuskura, Qasim Ademola, has been arrested by anti-narcotic officers who intercepted 26, 600 bottles of the illicit substance meant for distribution across Northern states.”
“The consignment was seized on Thursday, September 15, along Zaria-Kano road, Gadar Tamburawa, Kano while the 39-year-old proprietor from Akinyele LGA, Oyo State, and three of his distributors were arrested in follow-up operations.”
