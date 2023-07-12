Osun Govt calls MURIC ‘agent of destabilisation’ in response to criticism over appointments

The Osun State Government, on Tuesday, slammed Muslim Rights Organisation, for its position on the list of nominees for the post of Commissioners by Governor Ademola Adeleke, calling the Muslim body an “agent of destabilisation.”

This was contained in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor.

It was in response to an earlier criticism by the MURIC’s executive director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

The government also accused the organisation of attempting to foment religious crises in the state.

In its criticism, MURIC had condemned what he called “wanton blockage of privileges that should go to Muslims and their diversion to over-pampered and over-fed Christians in Osun State.”

Akintola added that the Osun governor’s lie was intended to continue the marginalisation, undervaluing, and mistreatment of Muslims in the state.

However, Rasheed responded by telling MURIC to find elsewhere for its propaganda of extremism and divisiveness, stressing that Adeleke is understood and supported by the religious authorities in Osun.

He added that the governor has based his decisions about how to run the country since taking office on competence and commitment, and that his initial appointees for positions of authority in the government were chosen not on the basis of their religion but rather on their qualifications and ability to work well with him as a leader.

“The same principle of meritocracy which produced the nominated commissioners was applied in the appointments of permanent secretaries who are accounting officers of the ministries. This policy of equity, fairness and competency also guided the many landmark decisions of Mr Governor.

“It must therefore be noted that no agent of destabilisation with mere nuisance value masquerading as a religious body can deploy religion as a partisan tool to divide and distract a government that is busy with correcting ills of the recent past.

“MURIC should look elsewhere for its merchandise of extremism and division. Religious leaders in Osun understand and support their Governor and their prayers uphold him every second,” Rasheed said.

