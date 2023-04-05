MURIC gives Obi, Oyedepo 3days to confirm or deny ‘Yes Daddy’ audio

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has asked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, and the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to confirm, or deny, the authenticity of the viral leaked audio allegedly involving both of them.

In the leaked audio clip, which has continued to generate different comments across the country, Obi was heard appealing to Oyedepo to encourage Christians in the South-West, and Kwara State to vote for him, in the presidential election, noting that the election was a religious war.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war,” Obi allegedly said in the audio conversation.

However, the LP had given conflicting statements on the authenticity of the clip.

The head of Obi’s media team, Valentine Obienyem, on Monday, said the leaked audio conversation between his principal and Oyedepo was edited out of context.

The spokesman of the Obi-Datti media office, Diran Onifade, had described the audio as deep fake and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to demarket Obi.

Whereas, the spokesperson of the LP campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, said the clip was authentic.

READ ALSO: ‘Yes Daddy’ Audio: We can’t track nor leak telephone conversations –NCC

MURIC’s Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, issued on Wednesday, gave the Obi and Oyedepo three days to confirm, or deny the clip’s authenticity.

The statement reads: “The leaked audio tape of a conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has gone viral.

“In the leaked telephone conversation which occurred on the eve of the February 25, 2023, presidential election, Peter Obi was heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy’ to every remark made by the bishop. The LP presidential candidate called the election a ‘religious war’ to which the bishop replied ‘I believe that’. Peter Obi also told the bishop, ‘Like I keep saying if this works, you people will never regret the support.’

“MURIC urges the duo of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, to confirm or deny the authenticity of the leaked audio tape within three days.”

