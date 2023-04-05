Politics
Court stops Abure from parading self as LP nat’l chairman
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday has ordered Julius Abure to stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).
The presiding Judge, Hamza Muazu, on Wednesday, based on an ex-parte application, also ordered the National Secretary of the party, Farouk Ibrahim; National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu; and National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, to desist from parading themselves as the party’s national officers.
The plaintiffs in the suit marked: CV/2930/2023 are Martins John, Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri, Omogbai Frank, Abokhaiu Aliu, Ayohkaire Lateef, Job Elomah, and Abayomi Arabambi.
The counsel to the plaintiffs, James Onoja, in his argument on the application, noted that the defendants did forge several documents of the High Court to carry out illegal substitutions in the immediate past elections.
The plaintiffs, among several reliefs sought, prayed the court to declare that “the 1st — 4th defendants lack the moral and legal standing to continue to function in office” as national officers.
READ ALSO: Court orders INEC to accept LP candidates in 24 states
“An order directing the 1st defendant to vacate office as the national chairman of the 5th defendants based on the communique issued by the Ward 03 Executive, Arue, Esan North East Local Government Area of the 5th defendant, Edo state chapter dated 31st March 2023.
“An order directing the national executive committee and the national working committee of the 5th defendant to appoint interim national chairman, national secretary, national treasurer, and national organising secretary for the 5th defendant pending the convention of the 5th defendant for such purpose.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from henceforth parading themselves as the national chairman, national secretary, national treasurer, and national organising secretary respectively of the 5th defendant.”
