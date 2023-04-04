‘Yes Daddy’ Audio: We can’t track nor leak telephone conversations –NCC

A claim that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was complicit in monitoring and disclosing phone conversations has been refuted.

The claim was refuted by Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs for the Commission, who, in a statement, ruled out the possibility of the NCC having such powers.

The Commission’s response might not be unrelated to reports which implied that the commission was involved in the monitoring and disclosure of the phone conversation between Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

In the statement, Muoka claimed that, in NCC’s capacity as a regulator, it lacks the authority to listen in on or reveal anyone’s telephone conversations.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative Media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: “I. The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“II. By the provisions of the Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“III . The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“IV. The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; and other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

