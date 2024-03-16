NCC calls for transparency in AI development

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged developers of artificial intelligence (AI) systems to prioritize transparency in their creation. This call to action coincides with World Consumer Rights Day, observed annually on March 15th.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, made the call at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on Friday while delivering his keynote address at an event held in commemoration of the World Consumer Rights’ Day themed “Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence for the Consumer“.

World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually on March 15 to raise awareness about consumer rights and advocate for fair treatment and protection of consumers worldwide.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner- Designate, Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami, the NCC boss noted that the adoption of Fifth Generation Technology in Nigeria has increased the deployment of AI in various sectors and therefore called for ethical adoption of the innovation.

He said it has also become necessary for consumers of any products/services in the society to be treated fairly with the perversive deployment of Artificial Intelligence, especially in healthcare, financial, and transportation services.

The NCC emphasized the importance of disclosing details about the data, algorithms, and models used to build AI systems. This transparency, according to the commission, is crucial for ensuring fair and responsible deployment of AI technology. It allows for better understanding of how AI arrives at decisions, and facilitates troubleshooting to prevent bias and discrimination.

The NCC additionally highlighted the importance of data privacy. They urged AI organizations to handle personal data responsibly and adhere to strict privacy regulations. This ensures consumer protection and builds trust in the development and implementation of AI throughout Nigeria.

The NCC boss, assuring of the commission’s alignment with the global trend said, “Artificial Intelligence is a phenomenon that has captured the imagination of scientists, engineers, and thinkers for decades. It represents the culmination of human innovation and the quest to create machines that can mimic human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities.

“AI has already made significant inroads into our lives. From voice assistants that respond to our commands to recommendation algorithms that suggest what we should watch, read, or buy, AI is all around us.

“To this effect, AI Developers need to be transparent about the data, algorithms, and models used in AI systems. This ensures that decisions made by AI can be explained and mistakes can be fixed to ensure everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their background. This helps prevent biased decisions or discrimination thereby promoting inclusivity and equality.

“Protecting citizens’ privacy is extremely important when using AI. Organizations should handle personal data responsibly, following strict privacy regulations. Respecting privacy builds trust in AI systems. Responsible AI requires mechanisms for holding systems accountable and explaining their decisions. Consumers should understand how AI systems work and have a way to address issues or biases.”

He further urged AI developers in Nigeria to be transparent about the data, billing systems in services, and models used in AI systems.

“This ensures that decisions made by AI can be explained and mistakes can be fixed to ensure everyone is treated fairly, regardless of their background. This helps prevent biased decisions or discrimination thereby promoting inclusivity and equality,” Maida added.

