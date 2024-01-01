Obi charges Nigerian govt to improve economy, security

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, said on Monday the party would adjust to its new role as the country’s main opposition party.

Obi, who stated this in his New Message, said a new Nigeria is possible despite the unfulfilled aspirations of the citizens.

He said: “The events of past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the State of our Nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled.

“Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation.

“A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a reoccurrence in any part of Nigeria.”

He stressed that the country’s economy needed a turnaround considering the rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality, and other key socioeconomic variables.

“Nigerians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy, continue to elude us.

“But we must be consistent and resolute in our demand for rule of law, regulatory quality, and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to the litany of our social problems.

“If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation,” the former Anambra State governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now