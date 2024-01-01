Buhari advises Nigerian youths against drug dependency

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has advised Nigerian youths against drug dependency which would ultimately destroy their future and potential.

Buhari who gave the advice on Sunday in Katsina State at a function put together by the Katsina Consultative Forum, said he would not relent in the campaign against drug abuse.

Buhari who was the guest of honour at the one-day dialogue on how to tackle the involvement of youths in the consumption of hard drugs in Nigeria, said every Nigerian should be involved in the current efforts to tackle hard drug consumption in the country.

“Our youths are valuable assets in our future. We cannot allow drug abuse to rupture their future. We should not run away from our responsibility. We need to confront this issue of drug consumption and abuse by our youths,” the former leader said.

“To our youths, your future and potential matter most. Believe in yourself; believe in your ability and believe in your future. Don’t allow drug abuse to ruin your potential and your future.

“To our leaders, we all have roles to play. We should invest in our youths, provide employment for them and ensure that they are positively engaged. I will not relent in doing this,” Buhari promised.

