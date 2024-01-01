News
Buhari advises Nigerian youths against drug dependency
Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has advised Nigerian youths against drug dependency which would ultimately destroy their future and potential.
Buhari who gave the advice on Sunday in Katsina State at a function put together by the Katsina Consultative Forum, said he would not relent in the campaign against drug abuse.
Buhari who was the guest of honour at the one-day dialogue on how to tackle the involvement of youths in the consumption of hard drugs in Nigeria, said every Nigerian should be involved in the current efforts to tackle hard drug consumption in the country.
“Our youths are valuable assets in our future. We cannot allow drug abuse to rupture their future. We should not run away from our responsibility. We need to confront this issue of drug consumption and abuse by our youths,” the former leader said.
“To our youths, your future and potential matter most. Believe in yourself; believe in your ability and believe in your future. Don’t allow drug abuse to ruin your potential and your future.
“To our leaders, we all have roles to play. We should invest in our youths, provide employment for them and ensure that they are positively engaged. I will not relent in doing this,” Buhari promised.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...