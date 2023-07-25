Politics
Adamu, Omisore meet Tinubu days after exit as APC chiefs
President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday met with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The party’s former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, was also at the meeting.
The duo resigned from their positions on July 17, just a few days before the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Caucus meetings slated for last week.
READ ALSO: ‘Adamu wanted to impose Lawan as APC presidential candidate’ —Lukman
Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with the ongoing efforts to address the current crisis in the party.
The APC National Vice-Chairman, North-West, Salihu Lukman, had clashed with the two men before their exit over the poor handling of the party’s affairs.
