FULL LIST: Anambra Assembly constitutes 29 standing committees

The Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday constituted 29 standing committees to carry out oversight functions.

The Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, read out the list of the committees and the chairmen during the plenary in Awka.

He urged the committees to work effectively for the good of the people of the state.

The chairmen and the committees are – Ejike Okechukwu (Finance and Appropriation), Innocent Ojike (Commerce, Trade and Industry), Fredrick Ezenwa (Environment) and Mr. Jude Umennajiego (Homeland and Boundary Matters).

Others are – Douglas Egbuna (Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs), Chukwuma Okoye (Screening and Election matters), Chukwuebuka Igwe (House Services and Special Duties) and Nkechi Ogbuefi (Women and Social Welfare).

Also listed are – Johnbosco Akaegbobi (Public Procurement), Ike Augustine (Youth Development and Sports), Noble Igwe (Public Accounts), Francis Azotani (Information, Technology and Creative Economy), Mr. Henry Mbachu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Emmanuel Okpalaeke (Education), Emmanuel Okafor (Judiciary and Justice), Calistus Nweke (Public Petitions), Mr Chukwuebuka Golden (Agriculture), Mr. Nonso Atuchukwu (Housing and Urban Development) and Mr. Patrick Udoba (Transportation).

The rest are – Jude Okoye (Internally Generated Revenue), Jude Akpua (Land Survey and Town Planning), Emmanuel Nwafor (Works and Infrastructure), Chukwuka Obu (Economic Planning, SDGs and International Organisations), Anthony Muobike (Health), Mr. Ikenna Ofodeme (Rules and Business), Mr. Bernard Udemezue (Pilgrimage, Ethics and Privileges), Mr. Kingsley Udemezue (CSOs, Establishments and Labour matters), Mr. Chidiebere Ibemeka (Petroleum and Mineral Resources) and Mr. Chimezie Ikwunne (Power and Water Resources).

