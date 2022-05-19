Soludo presents revised 2022 budget of N170bn to Anambra Assembly

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Thursday presented a revised 2022 budget of N170 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Assembly passed the 2022 budget of N141.9 billion presented by former governor Willie Obiano on December 9, 2021.

Soludo said the revised budget was designed to reflect current realities, challenges, priorities of the new administration and the dire needs of residents in Anambra.

He said N108 billion or 64 percent of the total budget was set aside as capital expenditure compared to 57 percent in the previous budget and N61.3 billion or 36 percent for recurrent expenditure against the initial 43 percent.

The governor said the state government would spent N19 billion on personnel cost and N23 billion on overheads.

READ ALSO: Gov Soludo advocates establishment of Bayern Munich Academy in Anambra

He said his administration would continue with the “Community Choose Your Project” initiative of his predecessor, which was increased from N20 million to N25 million per community.

Soludo said: “The 2022 Revised budget seeks to achieve four pillars of economic transformation, social agenda, governance, rule of law and value as well as greener and healthier environment.

“We inherited challenges of which red treasury and insecurity were the most acute. But I am emboldened by the massive support and solidarity of the people. We are Anambra people, and together, we shall overcome.

“Give us the budget urgently, and by the time our people come home for Christmas, we will all be proud that we are serving the people well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now