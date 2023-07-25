Tinubu mulls increase in budgetary allocation to 10%

President Bola Tinubu has concluded plans to increase budgetary allocation to the country’s health sector to 10 percent.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas, disclosed this during the Gate Field 2023 Health Summit in Abuja.

Anas highlighted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration towards strengthening the healthcare systems, improving the health and well-being of Nigerians for improved productivity.

She said the government would explore innovative strategy that would guarantee and generate revenue for the country’s healthcare sector.

She said: “The president said he would increase allocation for health to start from 10 percent of the total budgetary allocation, which must go to the health sector.

“Based on our demonstration of capacity to utilise, an indication of accountability, the president will increase more.

“The president is ready to support us with additional resources, this is because of his vision to reach 50 million vulnerable Nigerians through insurance coverage.’’

Anas added that more Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) facilities would be established and secondary healthcare facilities revamped to be a link and immediate referral for the PHCs facilities.

This, according to the presidential aide, will connect with the tertiary institutions to provide mentorship in capacity building for optimum healthcare services.

