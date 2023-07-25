INEC asks to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour’s petition in final address to Lagos tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday asked the Lagos State governorship election petition tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, challenging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 election for lack of merit.

The commission made the call in a 32-page final written address submitted to the tribunal by INEC’s legal team led by Charles Edosomwan (SAN) alongside six other lawyers.

The LP candidate is challenging the outcome of the election over alleged widespread irregularities and voter intimidation by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had in its preliminary objection to the petition said Rhodes-Vivour challenged the elections in Alimosho, Ikorodu, Mushin, Surulere, and 11 other local government areas of the state, adding that evidence was only led in relation to four LGAs.

The commission, thereafter, asked the panel to determine whether or not in the circumstances of the case Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, at any time suffered from any limitation (individually or collectively), in their qualification to contest the 2023 election in the state and whether or not the conduct of the election complied substantially with the Electoral Act, 2022; the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2023; the Manual for Election Officials, 2023; and all other electoral laws.

