Tinubu will forward ministerial list to National Assembly within 24 hours – Opeyemi Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu would his list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly within the next 24 hours.

Bamidele, who stated this during the public presentation of books to mark his 60th birthday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua centre, Abuja, said the president was not at the event because he was putting a final touch to the ministerial list.

Nigerians are eagerly awaiting Tinubu’s ministerial list with the 60 days stipulated in the amended 1999 Constitution for president and state governors to make public their ministers and commissioners expiring on Friday.

READ ALSO: APC denies purported ministerial list

“Mr. President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes because this is uncommon.

“Therefore, join us to pray for Mr. President because he needed to be away from any kind of influence.”

