Kaduna Assembly suspends three local council chairmen for alleged embezzlement

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended three local government chairmen over alleged mismanagement of funds meant for projects in their domains.

The three chairmen are Mr. Mathias Siman (Kaura), Mr. Nasara Rabo (Kagarko), and Mr Salasi Musa (Chikun).

This followed the submission of an investigative report on the financial activities of five local council chairmen earlier presented to the House.

The report which was presented by the Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee, Mrs. Munira Tanimu, was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

Tanimu had in her presentation alleged that the affected chairmen did not adhere to due process in the discharge of their official responsibilities as provided in Section 35 (23) of the Kaduna State Public Procurement Law, 2016.

She said: “Recall that on July 18, 2023, the House mandated the ad-hoc committee on investigation, to as a matter of urgency, investigate the financial activities of five local governments.

“This is as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The committee thoroughly investigated the financial activities, including the capital and recurrent expenditures of the five local governments, namely, Chikun, Kaura, Kagarko, Soba and Birnin Gwari before writing its report.

The three chairmen were suspended for six months pending further investigation, while their counterparts in Birnin Gwari and Soba LGAs were absolved of wrongdoing.

The trio were directed to vacate their offices and hand over to their deputies.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Yusuf Liman, urged all political office holders to desist from embezzling public funds.

