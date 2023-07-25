Edo Assembly approves Obaseki’s request for N1.5bn loan

The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Godwin Obaseki’s move to secure a N1.5 billion loan for maintenance of roads across the state.

The approval followed the governor’s request in a letter dated July 19 2023, addressed to the parliament.

In his remark, the House Majority leader, Mr. Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the rehabilitation of the roads would improve the state’s economy.

The member representing Esan South-East, Mr. Sunny Ojiezele, and his colleague from Akoko Edo II, Mr. Donald Okogbe also highlighted the benefit of the road repair.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly confirms 15 commissioners at valedictory session

The House, thereafter, approved the governor’s request to secure the loan.

The Speaker, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to send clean copies of the resolution to the governor for immediate action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now