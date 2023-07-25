Politics
Edo Assembly approves Obaseki’s request for N1.5bn loan
The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Godwin Obaseki’s move to secure a N1.5 billion loan for maintenance of roads across the state.
The approval followed the governor’s request in a letter dated July 19 2023, addressed to the parliament.
In his remark, the House Majority leader, Mr. Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the rehabilitation of the roads would improve the state’s economy.
The member representing Esan South-East, Mr. Sunny Ojiezele, and his colleague from Akoko Edo II, Mr. Donald Okogbe also highlighted the benefit of the road repair.
READ ALSO: Edo Assembly confirms 15 commissioners at valedictory session
The House, thereafter, approved the governor’s request to secure the loan.
The Speaker, Mr. Blessing Agbebaku, directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to send clean copies of the resolution to the governor for immediate action.
