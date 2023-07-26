Oshiomhole apologises to lawmakers over allegations of looting, vandalism

Adams Oshiomole, the representative for Edo North, on Tuesday, expressed remorse to the Senate for the accusations of vandalism made against his colleagues.

Oshiomhole claimed that members of the 9th National Assembly had taken goods from their offices, including rugs, when appearing on the Channels TV programme Politics Today on Sunday.

He said that he and the majority of the federal representatives in the 10th National Assembly paid for the upkeep of their offices out of their own pockets.

However, at the plenary on Tuesday, Senator Adeola Solomon moved a motion demanding an apology from Oshiomhole.

Adeola said, “The matter arising has to do with one of our colleagues that granted a television interview concerning the 9th Senate, which I was a member.

“On this said programme, the senator told the whole world that we looted our offices and that chairs, tables television sets and other equipment were carted away by the senators.

“I feel very strongly about this and I feel my privileges have been bridged. I am one of the senators that served in the 9th Senate. This is a very serious matter, he was addressing Nigerians about this Senate.”

After the information was made public, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, made a motion under the rules that the Senate enter an executive session to discuss the “sensitive” topic.

Senators chose to discuss the topic in plenary instead by voting “nay” when the move to enter the closed-door session was put to a voice vote.

At this moment, Oshiomhole was invited to approach the chair by Senate President Godswill Akpabio. After a brief discussion, Akpabio invited Oshiomhole to give his personal perspective on the situation.

In his statement, Oshiomhole expressed regret for his remark, claiming that during the television appearance in question, he had defended the Senate rather than accusing members of the 9th Senate of robbing their offices.

Oshiomole said, “I didn’t address social media; I spoke with a respected TV station. The question was put to me by the TV host as to what justified the appropriation of N70bn for the comfort of the National Assembly members.

“The allegation was made by the TV host, at no time have I ever said the senators looted their offices.

“Having listened to my explanation, that was not the intention and that was not my statement and to those who think I have offended them, I apologise because I cannot leave my home and go to the media to abuse anybody.”

